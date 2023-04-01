Events in West Michigan on Saturday April, 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weather is starting to warm up which means its time to get outside and enjoy all the fun around West Michigan.

The Barn for Equine in Lowell will be hosting an afternoon of family fun today. Activities include arts and crafts, games, an Easter egg hunt and more.

The fun goes from 11-2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for children and free for adults.

The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is hosting Arts and Crafts in honor of National Handmade Day. The fun takes place from 1-3 p.m.

Muskegon residents get in for free, admission for residents in other cities costs $5.

Spring is in the air at FellInLove Farm in Holland. You can enjoy their nature trails, pedal boats, canoes and more. The farm is located south of Holland off I-196.

The Annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt returns to the Holland Community Aquatic Center. Children of all ages are invited for a chance to win some Easter candy.

The egg hunt kicks off at noon. Tickets cost $2.

It's Spring Fling in South Haven today. All kids are invited to participate in events the Elks Club has planned. That includes games, seed planting and more.

The event is open to the public and runs from noon-2pm.

Michigan Magic Day returns to the American Museum of Magic in Marshall. It'll feature a showcase from various magicians as well as tours of the museum.

Magician tickets will cost $45, but if you're looking to just check out the museum, admission is $7.