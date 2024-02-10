EMS vehicle and pickup collide near Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK TWP., Mich. — An EMS vehicle collided with a pickup near Saugatuck Friday afternoon.

It happened on Blue Star Highway in front of the Dollar General Store right near the split heading into downtown Saugatuck from the north.

Saugatuck Twp. Fire District

According to a Saugatuck Township fire Facebook post, the Emergency Medical Services vehicle was headed northbound when the driver of a southbound pickup turned left in front of it.

There were no serious injuries.

Saugatuck Township fire indicates that the law enforcement report shows the pickup driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Saugatuck Twp. Fire District

The EMS vehicle was headed to a non-emergency medical call at the time of the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police were on scene for the investigation.