Empty the Shelters to kick off Monday, October 4th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for a new pet, this coming week may be the perfect time to adopt.

The national Empty the Shelters event starts Monday, Oct. 4.

“And here at Crash’s Landing we will charge you $25 but you do have to be pre-approved, which means you have to go to our website at www.crashslanding.org and fill out our pre-adoption form,” said Pm Van Rees, Director of Adoptions.

The Bissell Pet Foundation holds these events four times a year.

They’re trying to get pets into their forever homes by offering reduced adoption fees.

We caught up with Crash’s Landing on River Hill Drive just off M-45 in Grand Rapids.

The shelter currently has about 60 cats.

One of them, Big Daddy, has been there for 10 years.

Most of the animals are put on a hold or pending adoption and they keep them for about a month to make sure they’re healthy, parasite-free, and have both sets of vaccinations.

They moved to a new location back in May after raising more than $100,000 in a capital campaign.

“It’s wonderful being here, it used to be a hair salon so on the other side you’ll see we still have the sinks in there and they’re used as cat beds,” Van Rees said. “This is Dr. Jen’s dream to have this location and make it look like this and it takes a lot of volunteers to keep it clean and get it clean and everything so it’s a lot of work.”

The event runs through Sunday, October 10.

Click here for a full list of shelters participating in West Michigan.

