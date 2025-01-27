EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE: Versiti makes plea for donations after winter storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan says it is seeing life-threatening blood shortages due to disruptions from the "persistent" winter weather and rise in illnesses such as norovirus.

The organization says it is the primary blood provider for more than 87 hospitals in Michigan. It says proactive blood donation is crucial to help save lives in unforeseen emergencies, cancer patients, and those undergoing organ transplants.

All blood types are needed, but universal blood donor types O positive and O negative are in the lowest supply.

Donating blood takes about an hour. You need to be 16 or older, in good health, and meet eligibility requirements. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16. You need to bring a photo ID that includes your birth date.

Versiti Donor Center locations in West Michigan:



Grand Rapids - 1036 Fuller NE

Grandville - 3140 Wilson SW

Kalamazoo Area - 524 East Milham Ave.

St. Joseph - 2710 Cleveland Ave.

You can schedule an appointment onlineor at (866) 642-5663, but walk-in donors are also welcome.

