The holidays are almost here and that means lights, trees, gifts and crafts and if you are looking for some local gifts then the Holland Area Arts Council may have the event for you.

Elfen Market & Sneaky Elves is a market that features local work from kids ages 6-15. It will take place at the Holland Area Arts Council on December 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be age appropriate projects to choose from for kids, they will cost $15.