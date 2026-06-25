Electric Forest music festival kicks off its 14th year in West Michigan

ROTHBURY, Mich — Electric Forest, one of West Michigan's largest music festivals, begins today at the Double JJ Resort in the village of Rothbury.

The sold-out, four-day festival features more than 100 artists and draws thousands of music fans from across the country. No single-day tickets were available on the festival's website, meaning attendees will be on-site for multiple days camping at the ranch.

Drivers should expect heavier-than-usual traffic around the village of Rothbury, particularly near the venue and along the stretch of US-31. As of Thursday morning, no issues had been reported and no detours or road closures had been announced.

Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable through the weekend, with heat not arriving until Sunday and Monday — good news for festivalgoers camping on-site.

Electric Forest runs through Sunday.

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