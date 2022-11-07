EGLE invests $1.73M to redevelop contaminated areas in Grand Rapids, Grand Haven

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced it has allocated $1.73 million in grants that will be put toward redeveloping West Michigan’s contaminated areas.

We’re told funding comes from a statewide effort to address brownfields in Michigan with a total of $20.7 million in funding.

Brownfields are defined as unoccupied or deserted areas that are suspected or confirmed to be contaminated.

The money will help add two residential areas in Grand Rapids as well as a Grand Haven condominium, according to the state.

EGLE tells us $1 million will go toward the redevelopment of Boston Square Neighborhood in Grand Rapids, which will consist of building a pair of mixed-use buildings with 102 apartment units and 16,000 square feet for businesses.

The state adds $430,000 will help add multiple residential buildings at 1603 Diamond Ave and 1600 Country Club Drive in Grand Rapids, with $300,000 going toward the construction of three five-unit condominiums in Grand Haven at 815 Verhoeks Street.

The projects will remove all known contaminants and ensure all properties are safe to inhabit, according to EGLE.

In total, the projects are expected to add at least 29 full-time jobs and 45 part-time jobs.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website to read more about EGLE’s brownfield-redevelopment projects.

