Effort to bring renewable energy to the state could hit a roadblock under proposed legislation

State lawmakers and over 79 municipalities in Michigan are working to overturn a controversial law that gives the state, not local governments, the final say over whether to install large-scale wind turbines or solar panel farms.

The push comes after Michigan set its renewable energy goal of 60% by 2035 back in 2023.

Companies like DTE and Consumers Energy ran into roadblocks attempting to work with local governments. The state legislature decided to give the Michigan Public Service Commission the final say over the projects.

79 municipalities have joined a lawsuit against the state since the law has passed. One of the municipalities to join the suit is Cascade Township. Attorney Michael Homier said the one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work.

"The legislature believed that they needed to speed up the development of renewable energy, and the only way they could get there was to strip away this local control," Homier said.

The law passed in 2023 allows companies looking to install a wind or solar farm to first work with the local government — the Public Service Commission only steps in if it can't come to an agreement.

State Rep. Phil Skaggs (D - East Grand Rapids) says he believes the law the way it's currently written gives a fair balance.

"We're not going to let some government simply tell people, tell farmers that you can grow corn you can grow hay you can grow soy beans, but you can't grow wind and you can't grow solar. We think we have a balance between local input and private property rights," said Rep. Phil Skaggs (D - East Grand Rapids).

Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance says she feels local governments like hers will likely be forced to build something they don't want. She said she's not opposed to renewable energy. She said she just wants her community to have the final say.

"Residents are very adamant that they want smart growth and thoughtful growth, growth that still maintains Cascade's character. This is the opposite it takes that decision completely away from residents," Lesperance said.

The state House passed legislation overturning the law — as it now has an uphill battle getting passed out of a Democrat-led Senate.

As for the lawsuit, Homier says they are hoping the Court of Appeals sets a date for oral arguments by July or August.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

