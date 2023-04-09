Easter Sunday events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Easter and whether you're on the hunt for some eggs or just want to have some ordinary fun, we've got you covered.

The City of Douglas is hosting their annual Easter Parade and Egg Hunt today. The event will feature an Easter Bonnet contest.

The fun kicks off at 1pm.

A Professional Broadway Dancer will be in Grand Rapids today. You can head to the National Broadway Theater on East Beltline Avenue.

Everyone is invited no matter how much experience you have. Tickets can be purchased online.

