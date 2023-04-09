Easter brunches across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of restaurants are celebrating Easter Sunday by hosting brunch.

Rush Creek Bistro in Grandville will be serving their annual Easter Brunch Buffet. It'll feature breakfast, salads, beef, ham and more.

You'll need to make a reservation which you can do by calling the restaurant at 616-457-1100. Prices range from $17-37.

Old Burdick's in Kalamazoo is also hosting an Easter Brunch from 10-2pm. Options include a Chicken and Waffle Brunchwich, Brunch Burrito, Roasted Half Chicken and more. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online.

Cornwell's Turkeyville USA in Marshall is also gearing up for their Easter Brunch. It's happening from 11-5pm. You can enjoy a home cooked meal while making memories with the whole family.