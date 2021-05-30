East Lansing Film Festival is back for it's 23rd year

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Film Festival is back for its 23rd year after canceling in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The festival is normally 8 days in November, but this year it will be 4 days in June. The festival will run from June 10 through June 13.

“I had to prepare for the film festival back in March. So it was really taking a chance. And so I'm very excited to be able to offer it,” said Susan Woods, director and founder of ELFF.

The films being shown this year were originally submitted for the festival in 2020 before it was canceled.

“Now these shorts are just fantastic, from all over the world put together in a way that will provide as much entertainment as possible,” said Woods.

The director of “Alice Street,” Spencer Wilkinson, is excited for his film to finally be shown in theaters. His film is one of many that will be shown during the festival.

“I hope that you know, East Lansing can be inspired by the story, inspired by the music, you know, the drumming, the art, and really just enjoy themselves. watching the film, Alice Street and hopefully, you know, leaving with some inspiration,” said Wilkinson.

As may recover from the pandemic, Woods believes it's important to support local theaters, artists, and local businesses as much as we can.

“There's been a lot of streaming and but when you think about it, the ability to go into a theater, go into the dark, watch it on the big screen with perfect audio. And having other people there like for comedy, there's nothing better than to be in a room full of people laughing,” she said.

EAST LANSING FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 10

7:00pm – MY OCTOPUS TEACHER (85 minutes)

Friday, June 11

6:30pm – MORE THAN MIYAGI (89 minutes)

8:40pm – Short Film Program A (96 minutes)

Saturday, June 12

3:00p – Short Film Program B (96 minutes) Rated R

5:15pm – THE HARDEST DAY (54 minutes)

6:45pm – ALICE STREET (67 minutes)

8:40pm – Short Film Program C (71 minutes)

Sunday, June 13

2:30pm – TUSCALOOSA (101 minutes)

5:15pm – Shorts Program A (96 minutes)

7:30pm – Shorts Program B (96 minutes) Rated R

To purchase tickets go to https://elff.com.

