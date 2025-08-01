Windshield struck in series of dangerous incidents on Forest Hills Avenue

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Forest Hills resident is warning drivers to stay alert after a disturbing incident on his commute home from the airport early Tuesday morning.

Jordan Hill, a Forest Hills resident, says he was traveling down Forest Hills Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on July 29 when all of a sudden he saw a trucks headlines approaching him. "I saw a figure in the back kind of lock his arm back.” The figure throwing what he says is a large object at his windshield.

"It really hit me in a shocking manner, but it definitely struck some adrenaline in me, and I felt like I needed to do something right then and there," Hill said.

After the object was thrown Hill says he was inclined to call 911 and chase after the dark colored pickup truck. “The 911 operator told me not to do that, so I met with an officer at the Forest Hills foods gas station," according to Hill.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Hill was one of several drivers targeted that night by individuals in a dark-colored pickup truck throwing bottles and other objects at vehicles.

“Between 11:15 PM on July 28, 2025, and 1:00 AM the following morning, the Kent County Sheriffs Office received five separate reports of a dark-colored pickup truck throwing bottles and other objects at passing vehicles.”

The statement also saying, "In several cases, the items struck windshields, causing significant damage and creating a dangerous situation for drivers," the sheriff's office added.

While Hill's windshield held strong and protected him, he warned that the incident could have been "way, way worse." Hill says that he came to the realization that this could happen anywhere and to anyone so residents should stay alert when on the road. Although only his car was damaged, Jordan says he is still shaken up from the incident.

"I don't want to have my guard up, especially a minute away from my house where I've felt safe for more than three decades," Hill said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have not yet identified a suspect, and their community policing team is continuing to investigate the incidents.

Anyone with information or video footage related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

