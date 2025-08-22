Wednesdays on Wealthy event drives business surge for East Grand Rapids restaurants

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A community event on Wealthy Street is delivering significant economic benefits to local businesses, with some restaurants reporting sales increases of up to four times their normal Wednesday revenue.

Wednesdays on Wealthy, which takes place the third Wednesday of every month from April to September, transforms the street with live music, food trucks, yard games and bands, drawing crowds from East Grand Rapids and surrounding communities.

Julie Kowalewski, 10 year owner of Jose Babushka's with her husband on Wealthy Street, said the event has transformed what was traditionally a slow business day.

"It's been wonderful for our business," Kowalewski said. "Honestly, our sales have quadrupled. So it's fantastic to see not only so many East Grand Rapids community members come out, but communities from Ada or Comstock Park."

The event was strategically scheduled for Wednesdays to address typical mid-week business lulls and also to bring the community together.

"We picked Wednesdays because it typically is a slower day in the restaurant business," Kowalewski said.

Andrew Grashuis, director of Wednesdays on Wealthy, said the business impact has exceeded expectations.

"It's an active event on Wednesdays, the third Wednesday of every month, from April to September, to just bring the community together, live music, food trucks, yard games, and bands," Grashuis said.

"The businesses have had success. A lot of the restaurants we've talked to have done double the business that they would on a normal Wednesday," he said.

The positive results have ensured the event's future continuation.

"It's been a success, so we decided that it would definitely have to be something annual," Grashuis said.

For business owners like Kowalewski, the event serves as both an immediate revenue boost and a marketing opportunity.

"We want to get people to come out, try us, love us, and then come back," she said.

The next Wednesdays on Wealthy is scheduled for September 17th. The community will also host the East Grand Rapids Harvest Festival on October 18.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Wednesdays on Wealthy Event Drives Business Surge for East Grand Rapids Restaurants

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube