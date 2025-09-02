Boil water advisory lifted for Ada after water main break

ADA, Mich. — Labor Day weekend 2025 will be memorable for many in the Village of Ada.

A boil water advisory was declared after a water main break under Ada Drive between Headley and Thornapple River drives.

Facebook posts by the village indicate repairs began Saturday, August 30. By the afternoon, the village was saying the street may not be completely repaired until Wednesday.

After two tests of the water for bacteria, the water was deemed safe and the boil water advisory was lifted Monday evening.

Most businesses in Ada was closed for the holiday, but some, including a coffee shop, were closed due to the water main break.

Workers shared earlier Monday how the boil water order Impacted their operations. At a convenience store located within a gas station, the staff could not serve drinks. A nearby hotel continued to serve guests despite the advisory.

The Garage Bar & Grille remained open but was unable to serve any drinks that required water. Staff there noted they were able to use a dishwater since it heated water to 400 degrees.

Many residents appeared to be enjoying the holiday and the beautiful weather by strolling around the new section of the village. No one we talked to wanted to talk on camera or was authorized to do so.

