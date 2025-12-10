The future of Cascade's Tassell Park is becoming clear - here's what to know

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vacant lot where an old Tuffy building once stood in Cascade Township will soon become part of an ambitious expansion of Tassell Park, featuring pedestrian crossing under the bridge and several new amenities designed to create a more walkable village center.

Just months ago, the corner of Cascade Road and Thornapple River Drive was occupied by a Tuffy building before its demolition marked a key moment in the township's redesign plans for Tassell Park.

On Dec. 8, neighbors shared feedback on design plans at an open house as the project moves through its conceptual design phase. The master plan reveals extensive improvements spanning both sides of Cascade Road.

"The existing park has a lot of great features that we want to maintain and just kind of enhance the riverfront, update some things," said Grace Lesperance, township supervisor. "The entire process has been based on resident feedback."

The project represents the culmination of a strategic planning process from four to five years ago where residents identified enhancing the village area and improving walkability as their top priority.

After purchasing both the Tuffy property and the Verburg's Automotive Services across the street, the township plans to create a safer, more accessible park that serves all ages year-round with features including a natural playground, event building, fire pit plazas, and a natural amphitheater.

"We'll be able to build a crosswalk underneath the road, underneath the bridge, so that bikers and pedestrians can cross Cascade Road a lot more safely," Lesperance said.

The underground crossing, labeled as a "boardwalk underpass" in the master plan, represents a major safety improvement for a high-traffic area that has long posed challenges for pedestrians and cyclists trying to access the riverfront park.

The Troyer Group, leading the park's design along with Native Edge LLC, emphasizes preservation of existing features while adding strategic improvements to activate the space throughout all seasons.

"The goal is to keep the structures that are in the park from 25 years ago and improve, just kind of a facelift where needed," said Mike Reese, vice president of landscape architecture and planning at Troyer Group.

Key changes include relocating parking from its current riverside location to along Thornapple River Drive, significantly expanding the walkway along the Thornapple River, and adding multiple themed areas throughout the expanded park.

The master plan details several specific features, including a tree bosque plaza, natural playground, flex space for food trucks, event building with patio, multiple fire pit areas, Ruby's Gazebo, sculpture area, fishing pier, kayak launch, hammock natural area, beach area, event lawn, and lawn games area.

River access will be enhanced with features including a cascade water feature, boardwalk, river overlooks, bench swings, and seating areas positioned to take advantage of the Thornapple River views.

The new design will lower the park's elevation to create better separation from road noise while maintaining river access.

"Having it near the intersection, but not having all that noise and traffic," Reese said about the planned configuration.

The project also prioritizes environmental restoration along the Thornapple River, with detailed tree surveys and arborist consultations ensuring existing vegetation is preserved rather than unnecessarily removed.

"A lot of the trees and plant communities are really special here, but they have had some degradation from invasive species impacting them over time," said Wes Landon, owner of Native Edge LLC in Grand Rapids.

The environmental restoration will focus on enhancing habitat for local wildlife and strengthening the native plant communities that make the riverfront location unique.

Township officials hope to start construction in spring 2027, following an extensive design and permitting process through 2026. The project faces unique regulatory challenges due to its location in a floodway, requiring approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The Cascade Downtown Development Authority is funding the project as part of broader economic development goals.

"The goal of that is to kind of enhance local businesses, make it a vibrant area for local businesses," Lesperance said.

The expanded park is expected to serve as an anchor for the village center, drawing visitors who will also patronize nearby restaurants and shops, creating economic benefits that extend beyond the park itself.

A project website featuring detailed plans and renderings is currently in development, though no release date has been announced. Township officials expect to host another open house for additional community input, but timing remains undecided.

The master plan, dated November 2025, represents what the design team calls a transformative opportunity to create a true community gathering space that enhances both the natural beauty of the Thornapple River and the economic vitality of Cascade's village center.

