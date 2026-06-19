BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Athletes, coaches and delegation staff from Michigan departed Friday for the Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota, where they will compete against athletes from across the country.

For more information about Special Olympics Michigan, click here.

Community Send-Off

The team left from the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in two waves, with community members creating a "clap out" send-off. The Grand Rapids Police Department escorted the teams to the airport.

The 2026 USA Games run June 20-26 at the University of Minnesota and will feature nearly 3,000 athletes supported by 1,500 coaches competing in 16 sports.

First-Time Competitors

Among the Michigan athletes is Aspen Avery, a swimmer who has been competing since age 5. Avery, who is on the autism spectrum, said he was "feeling nervous, excited, and probably a little bit in between" about his first national games.

"For kids who have autism, that water is just a soothing, calming activity," said Amy Avery, Aspen's mother.

Amy Avery described her son as a determined competitor who has never missed practice or asked for a day off.

"I always compete at Central Michigan, and I always compete at these Olympic Games, and then this is just, this is my first time, so I'm gonna let it rip, and we'll see how it goes," Aspen Avery said.

Gymnast Anna Christina Barnes is also making her first trip to the national games after four years in the sport.

"I started as like self-taught. So I'm glad that I've really achieved a lot," Barnes said.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Team Michigan gets emotional send-off before Special Olympics USA Games

Competition Details

Michigan athletes will compete in several different sports including, swimming, track and field, bocce, flag football, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer and unified volleyball.

Amanda Rachke, development manager at Special Olympics Michigan, said the experience is significant for the athletes.

"For a lot of these athletes, this is a once in a lifetime experience. There are athletes that talk about this the entirety of the time that they're with our programs," Rachke said.

Journey Begins

For athlete Kristina Reilly, the trip marked her first time flying.

"Kind of scary. It's my first ever flying experience ever. So pretty stoked, pretty nervous, but overall excited," Reilly said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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