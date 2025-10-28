Student petitions for return of athletic trainer at Forest Hills Northern

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School senior has created a petition with over 1,000 signatures to bring back an athletic trainer who recently left the district.

Eli Macauley, who has played football at Forest Hills Northern since his freshman year, started the petition after learning the athletic trainer's last day was October 6.

"The fact that no one even knew that she was leaving was really scary for me," Macauley said.

The trainer made an impact on Macauley during his time at the school.

"She was always someone you could talk to, and just always really smart. And I mean, she's always there no matter who it is," he said. "After I make a play, I remember the first couple weeks she'd be on the sideline, she'd give me a fist bump, or she's congratulate me."

The petition emphasizes the trainer's role in keeping student-athletes safe, hydrated and supported. Macauley said he hopes to get the trainer back through the petition effort.

The athletic trainer declined to comment.

Forest Hills Public Schools provided a statement addressing the situation: "Forest Hills Public Schools did not terminate any athletic trainer. Athletic trainers providing services to our district are not employees of Forest Hills Public Schools."

The statement continued: "In the spring of 2025, the district entered into a contractual agreement with a third-party athletic training vendor to provide four athletic trainers for the 2025-26 school year. Under this agreement, one trainer is assigned to each of our high schools, with an additional trainer available to assist where needed across district. This service delivery model is consistent with arrangements utilized by many other school districts throughout Michigan."

Macauley believes the situation should be reconsidered.

"There really was an immediate impact from that standpoint on just the availability of seeing the trainer and making sure you're getting that like rehab you need," he said.

The district said it remains committed to ensuring quality athletic training services for student athletes.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Student Petitions for Return of Athletic Trainer at Forest Hills Northern

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube