ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rising water levels at Roselle Park have left portions of a popular walking trail flooded for several weeks, forcing regular users to alter their exercise routines or find alternative locations.

The flooding, which covers the trail area, has persisted since at least last week when neighbors first began posting about the conditions on social media.

"We haven't been able to use the trail for a couple weeks," said one Ada resident who visits the park weekly.

Ada Parks and Recreation officials said the flooding is not unusual, typically occurring one to two times per year when river levels rise. Heavy rainfall has contributed to the current conditions.

For neighbors who rely on the trail, the closure means changes to their routines.

"I enjoy going here, so not being able to come here, it's kind of sad, especially for him too," said another neighbor, referring to her dog.

While Roselle Park remains a popular destination for many Ada residents, other trails throughout the township remain available for public use.

Parks and Recreation officials hope the trail clears within one to two weeks, depending on water levels and weather conditions.

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Rising water levels keep popular Ada trail closed for weeks

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