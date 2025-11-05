Property owners and township officials clash over Cascade zoning changes

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Property owners in Cascade Township are voicing opposition to proposed zoning changes they say would limit their property rights and restrict development.

PROPERTY OWNER CONCERNS

Mark Ansara, a property owner, investor and commercial real estate advisor in West Michigan, believes the proposed changes would hurt property values.

"I believe that's not going to help the growth of the property values in those particular quadrants that they're looking to modify," Ansara said.

Ansara first heard about the rezoning proposal through his membership on the Commercial Alliance of Realtors board of directors, which represents 700 members focusing on commercial real estate in West Michigan. He said the ordinance was being "fast tracked" in the township.

He argues the township's 253-page form-based code proposal is designed to limit who can enter the community.

"It's just restrictive zoning for what personal property owners can do with their property if they decide to sell down the road to a developer," Ansara said.

According to Ansara, the form-based code would impose specific design requirements, including restricted setbacks, parking requirements in the rear, cost of construction and fuel station placement.

"The goal here is just to help and understand what we can do as a community together to make this form based code work, if that's what the community even wants," Ansara said.

Glenn Turek, a Cascade resident and property owner since 1991, says his seven-acre vacant site in Centennial Park is being directly impacted by the decisions. He and his wife are looking to downsize but have found limited senior housing options in the township.

"Cascade Township rules actually penalize us when it comes to offering units for rent versus ownership," Turek said.

Turek says his property could serve specific housing needs but faces restrictions under the proposed changes.

"We want housing for the beginning phase of life, and the seniors who are approaching that phase of life where they want to downsize, we have a property that is very well suited for that," Turek said.

Both property owners criticized the township's public notification process. Turek said decisions affecting his property were made at a meeting he wasn't notified about until after the fact. They also mentioned that certain meetings were posted days later.

"We have lost trust in the township because of the way they've handled things," Turek said.

STARTER PERSPECTIVE

The housing shortage affects residents of all ages. Zoe Lipke, a 22-year-old recent college graduate who grew up in Cascade, says she cannot find affordable housing to move back to her hometown.

"I grew up my entire life, all 22 years in cascade, and I want to move back here, but I don't have the ability to, because there's no places for me to look," Lipke said. "There's nothing in this area that is reasonable for a recent college graduate."

Despite her desire to remain in the community where she was raised, Lipke said current housing options don't meet her needs as a young professional.

"I would like more opportunities. I would like to see more places being built or places being created that could house us. We are the next generation. We're going to be the next ones having kids, and this is a great place to raise a family," Lipke said.

THE TOWNSHIPS RESPONSE

Township leaders defend the proposed changes, emphasizing the need for balance and preserving Cascade's character.

"I think our new zoning ordinance prioritizes residents and actually stands up to some of this intense development pressure that we're seeing all over Kent County," said Grace Lesperance, Township Supervisor, and Andrea Hendrick the Community Planning and Development Director.

The officials disagreed with property owners' concerns about property values.

"The zoning steps that we've made, I'm 100% confident actually increase everybody's property value, commercial and residential," Lesperance and Hendrick said.

They also addressed market factors affecting housing costs.

"The township level, we're not going to make housing affordable, the market determines affordability. And it's not a surprise that Cascade Township is not necessarily a starter community," they said.

Township leaders emphasized their extensive public process, which began in 2021 with a strategic plan.

"We've spent over a year on the zoning alone. Had multiple meetings. We've had over 20 subcommittee meetings for two hours apiece. Every single one of those was noticed, out for the public," Lesperance said.

Hendrick added, "legally, we've exceeded the requirements of the Zoning and Planning Enabling Act."

The township officials said they've sent out public notice, including mentions in quarterly newsletters sent to all residents for several years.

"We condensed that down and put it in our newsletter that goes to every resident four times a year for the last several years," Lesperance said.

Regarding private roads, a key point of contention, the township says they have reduced the number of homes allowed on private roads and increased quality standards. Hendrick and Lesperance said this addresses longtime resident complaints about deteriorating private roads where taxpayers lack funds for maintenance.

"The developers and the people making money off these developments are the ones who should build the roads correctly or better quality upfront," Hendrick said in the interview.

The current density limit of 12 units per acre in certain areas will remain the same, with potential bonuses increasing it to 18 units per acre based on factors like farmland preservation, pathway connections, and owner-occupied units.

Property owners maintain they want the process to slow down with more transparency from the township.

The rezoning proposal will be discussed at a Cascade Township board meeting Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

