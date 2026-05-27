'People are dying right now': Advocates say unused opioid settlement money could save lives

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Communities across Michigan have received millions of dollars through opioid settlements, but advocates say some money is still sitting unspent while organizations working with addiction and recovery could use it to save lives.

East Grand Rapids has approximately $42,871 in settlement funds that have yet to be used, sparking discussion about how and when that money should be spent.

Settlement Details

The city began participating in national opioid settlements in 2021 and has approved seven agreements. East Grand Rapids receives between $7,000 and $9,000 annually, with payments ending between 2029 and 2038.

The city will receive an additional $84,000 over the next 12 years, with total payments reaching about $129,000 over 18 years.

From Addiction to Advocacy

Josh McLenithan, programs operation director for Red Project, knows firsthand the impact of addiction services.

"I was an IV heroin user for about 15 years. I actually started in the early 2000s using prescription pain meds," McLenithan said.

After going to prison for stealing to support his drug habit, McLenithan wanted to give back.

"I came across the red project as a place that I had actually utilized services. I used to come here to get my needles all the time. I didn't really know about all of their programming," he said.

Life-Saving Services

Today, he helps run the Red Project, a nonprofit providing harm reduction services and recovery support. The organization started in 1998 and has made a significant impact.

The organization provides naloxone rescue kits, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and runs a drug checking program. Red Project is currently placing 100 newspaper boxes around town with free naloxone kits, funded through opioid settlement dollars.

"A lot of what I think is needed through the opioid settlement dollars is just expanding access to those life saving tools," said Steve Alsum, executive director of Red Project.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

"People are dying right now": Advocates say unused opioid settlement money could save lives

Statewide Concerns

Dr. Jonathan Stoltman with the Opioid Policy Institute recently brought concerns about unspent funds to the East Grand Rapids City Commission.

"If even half of that went to a group like the Red Project, that money would go to work immediately, helping save lives, as opposed to sitting there for a couple of years and people are dying," Stoltman said.

Strict Guidelines

The settlement funds come with strict rules. They must be used for "opioid remediation" including treatment, recovery support, prevention efforts, first responder support and research.

City Manager Shea Charles said the city has not spent any funds yet given the small initial amounts. The city is evaluating how to achieve the greatest impact, possibly coordinating with Kent County's broader strategy.

For more information on Kent County's broader strategy, click here.

Urgency for Action

"People are dying right now in all of our communities," Alsum said. He urges communities to use their settlement money as soon as they can.

McLenithan addressed misconceptions about their work: "One of the most common misconceptions is that naloxone enables people to use drugs." He stressed that naloxone is emergency medication. "Dead people don't recover," he said.

East Grand Rapids leaders say no final decisions have been made, but advocates hope the conversation continues.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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