EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As West Michigan families begin making summer plans, local aquatic leaders are emphasizing the importance of water safety education for children.

Seven-year-old Azlyn Lander Judson demonstrates confidence at Wealthy Pool in East Grand Rapids, performing underwater twirls and describing her excitement for the water. However, her mother Kira Christoffersen says this comfort level took time to develop.

"She was slow to the water. She, like, always loved it. We've been going to the beach since she was a baby. But the confidence aspect of it took a little while," Christoffersen said.

Christoffersen enrolled Azlyn in swim lessons around age 6 to help build her daughter's confidence.

The investment appears to have paid off. Recently, Azlyn has shown newfound independence in the water.

"We were just at the pool earlier this week and I was giving her tips. Mom I don't need lessons anymore, I know what I'm doing," Christoffersen quoted her daughter as saying.

Early Water Exposure Recommended

Local aquatic officials say early water safety education is crucial. East Grand Rapids Aquatics Supervisor and Race Director Betsy Granstra said the community welcomes children as young as 6 months at the pool. Forest Hills Aquatic Coordinator Paula Carlson recommends water exposure even earlier.

"I recommend water exposure right away, even in the bathtub. Just get them used to having the water on their face," Carlson said. "The earlier exposure to water, the better we find. It just makes the transition to learning to swim a lot easier when they're exposed to water."

The urgency becomes clear when examining drowning statistics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

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Officials stress water safety as drowning remains leading cause of death for young children

Local Drowning Patterns

The Kent County Sheriff's Office reports specific patterns in local drowning incidents. The most common drownings involve young children in swimming accidents and boating incidents where people - typically middle-aged men - fall from boats while fishing. Officials say at least four drowning incidents occurred in the county last year.

The common factor in both types of incidents is victims not wearing personal flotation devices, according to the sheriff's office. The department also reports that alcohol-related boating incidents have resulted in drownings when intoxicated passengers fell from boats.

Additional boating hazards include operators not knowing navigation rules, particularly right-of-way situations, and boat fires or explosions caused by gas fume buildup before starting engines.

Proper Life Jacket Use Essential

Granstra emphasizes the importance of not just having life jackets, but knowing which type is appropriate.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office strongly recommends that all children wear life jackets even when on the beach, not just while boating. Officials note that medical incidents can cause even strong adult swimmers to go under water.

Designating Water Watchers

When lifeguards aren't present, Carlson and Granstra add another critical safety measure: designating a "water watcher" whose sole responsibility is supervision.

"Accidents happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere illness can occur too," Carlson said.

The sheriff's office emphasizes never assuming someone else is watching your child. Officials recommend keeping phones down and eyes up around water, and supervising children even in shallow water.

Carlson recommends rotating water watchers every 15-20 minutes to prevent fatigue and maintain alertness.

Emergency Response

If someone goes missing near water or disappears under the surface, the Kent County Sheriff's Office stresses calling 911 immediately, noting that seconds matter in these situations. Early notification allows fire, EMS, dive teams, marine units, drones and other emergency resources to begin responding while valuable time remains.

Building Confidence and Skills

For parents like Christoffersen, whose daughter has developed skills like treading water and back floating, the peace of mind is significant. Christoffersen, who became a lifeguard last year because water safety is important to her, appreciates her daughter's growing independence.

"It does relax me a little bit knowing, like she could roll over on her back and potentially save herself in any situation," Christoffersen said.

Summer Programs Available

Both East Grand Rapids and Forest Hills are offering swim lessons this summer.

For more information on swim lessons in East Grand Rapids, click here. For information on Forest Hills swim lessons, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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