CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township has voted to join a multi-community effort to designate the Thornapple River as an official water trail, creating a mapped and organized river system focused on non-motorized activities like kayaking and canoeing.

Multi-Community Partnership

The partnership brings together several communities along the Thornapple River, from Nashville in Barry County to Ada, to promote recreational use of the waterway. Caledonia Township is spearheading the effort.

"This is a way of bringing municipalities together and saying, hey, this river is a really important recreational feature of our communities, and it connects all of us together," Alison Nugent, Caledonia Township Manager, said.

Improved Access and Information

The water trail designation would make the river more accessible and user-friendly for families and visitors who don't live directly on the water system. Officials hope it would also improve coordination of information between communities, potentially including water quality data through a state database and website, though specific details are still being worked out.

"It makes it more of an inclusive experience for people, maybe who don't live on those water systems but are looking for different ways to enjoy it with their families," Nugent said.

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New partnership could make it easier to enjoy the Thornapple River

Local Perspective

Ryan Bruneau, a Cascade neighbor and parks commissioner who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, regularly kayaks the river with his family.

"I think the river is underutilized. I think a lot of people don't realize the access that we have as Cascade residents," Bruneau said.

No Major Changes Expected

Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said the agreement focuses more on coordination than major changes to current operations.

"It's not as much of a commitment, but just a real benefit to the community," Lesperance said.

The designation would not create new access points or change existing private and public water access rights. However, it would improve information sharing about the existing access point and potentially enhance signage at locations like Tassell Park, where Cascade is planning improvements to its kayak launch as part of upcoming park renovations.

Water Quality Concerns

Lesperance noted the partnership could help address water quality issues that affect multiple communities along the river. As the second-to-last community before the Thornapple empties into the Grand River, Cascade has seen increasing concerns with algae and other water quality issues in recent years.

"What's going on upstream absolutely affects Cascade and Ada, and so to have another resource and to be more closely linked with the state, with as far as testing and access points, it's really just a great opportunity," Lesperance said.

Next Steps

The communities are currently working on memorandums of understanding and plan to submit their application to the state for formal designation this summer. There is no cost for townships to join the partnership.

Once designated, the communities hope to apply for grants for wayfinding signage and mapping resources that would help visitors locate access points, restrooms and picnic areas along the river.

"We're really hoping that it is an asset that generations of people can enjoy far after we're gone," Nugent said.

Officials say there are still details to work out as the water trail effort moves forward.

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