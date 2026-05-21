EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new wildlife-themed mural has transformed a space inside the East Grand Rapids Library, creating an immersive environment for families and children.

The mural, titled "Water for Everyone," was created by West Michigan artist Rhiannan Sibbald. Neighbors gathered to celebrate the artwork's completion.

Sibbald spent months researching the wildlife found around Reeds Lake before creating the scene.

"After I observed how diverse the nature is in the Reeds Lake area, I started thinking about how the lake is for everyone, every species, and everyone is allowed to come to the library," Sibbald said.

The Friends of the EGR Library helped bring the project together.

"You definitely see that there are some spaces that are created that are immersive, that are artistic, that provide opportunities to really just have a sense of wonder," said Kyle Watson, a Friend of the East Grand Rapids Library.

The mural fills the space with fish, plants and other elements, giving families a new way to experience art, reading and nature in one place.

Sibbald said she plans to start another project at the Plainfield Kent District Library.

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New mural brings Reeds Lake wildlife indoors at East Grand Rapids Library

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