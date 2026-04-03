FOREST HILLS, Mich. — A Forest Hills elementary school head chef is receiving community support after facing unexpected financial challenges with her car and home repairs.

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Car Problems Lead to Crisis

Kristy Walma found herself in a difficult situation when her car engine failed after she had already spent significant money on repairs.

"I made a few very bad car decisions, you know, not knowing anything about cars, not having a mechanic, and I spent a lot of money on repairs just for the engine to go out, and I didn't really have any options," Walma said.

Home Repairs Add to Financial Strain

The car troubles were compounded by problems at home. Walma's water pipes froze four times this year and eventually burst, requiring her to replace 20 feet of pipe. She said health issues also have limited her manual labor.

"I live in an old trailer, so I had a string of, I think, four times this year, my water froze. Eventually burst," Walma said. "I have several health issues which kind of prevent me from doing more manual labor."

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'My village is a lot bigger than I thought': Forest Hills community rallies around school chef

Transportation Issues Affect Family

With limited transportation options, getting herself and her 17-year-old daughter, October, to necessary destinations became uncertain. October will turn 18 in June and is working on getting her driving permit while pursuing her interest in bowling. The transportation issues particularly affected October's ability to attend bowling tournaments.

"She's going to be 18 in June. So that's a very exciting time. You know, she's trying to get her driving permit, and she's into bowling," Walma said. "It was a struggle for the past few months, because I used to drive her all over the place for her bowling tournaments, and I couldn't do that."

Walma's main support system has been her neighbor, who she describes as "pretty much the closest thing to a mom that I have." The neighbor allowed Walma to use her car while searching for a replacement vehicle.

"Without her generosity and letting me use her car, I wouldn't even have been able to make it to work for the past month. So I'm extremely grateful for that support system," Walma said.

Colleague Steps In to Help

Sharon Tabaczka, Walma's colleague and friend who has known her for about five years, noticed her struggles and decided to help.

"I asked her how she was doing, and she said, 'Well, I'm really down on my luck right now. Things aren't going so well for me.' And I looked into her eyes, and I could just see the pain. You know, she's really struggling, and she's such an amazing human being that it just touched my heart," Tabaczka said.

Tabaczka initially tried to help by searching Facebook Marketplace for an affordable car but encountered a scam that nearly cost her $1,000. She then suggested starting a GoFundMe campaign, though Walma was initially reluctant.

"She said, no, not me. There are people that are way worse off than me," Tabaczka recalled.

Community Responds Quickly

After considering her limited options, Walma eventually agreed to the fundraising effort. The GoFundMe was launched on March 28, and by Friday of the same week, it had raised nearly $4,000.

"The community at large has been coming together and generously donating. There's been anonymous donors," Tabaczka said.

Love for Students Motivates Work

For Walma, who says she works at the school because she loves the children, the support has been meaningful during a difficult time.

"I do it because I love the kids. I think that's what makes it every day, talking to them and hearing their stories," Walma said. "It is just really nice to know that so many more people care about you than you know you think when you're in your lowest point."

Looking Forward with Caution

Looking ahead, Walma has modest hopes for what the fundraising effort might accomplish while being cautious about her car search to avoid previous mistakes.

"Well, I'm hoping for a really good car. Yes, nothing fancy, but I would really love it, if I could get one that doesn't break down every three months," she said. "I'm being extremely cautious, because I, you know again... I'm being very, very cautious."

Lessons About Community

The experience has taught Walma about the power of community support.

"I think the learning point was that, you know, it takes a village, is what they say. And I never really had one of those. But looking at all of the people that have jumped up and have supported me and asked how I'm doing, and if I've found a car, I think my village is a lot bigger than I thought," Walma said.

For Tabaczka, the community response has been affirming.

"It's humbling, but it renews my faith in humanity at large that we are going to lift each other up," Tabaczka said.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active for those who wish to contribute to Walma's situation.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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