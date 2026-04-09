CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Women Veterans Conference is happening this weekend after being canceled last October, bringing together women who have served from across Michigan to connect, share their stories and find support.

Filling a Critical Gap

This marks the fourth conference created specifically for women veterans who often struggle to find their place after serving.

"Women veterans don't generally have a space where you can walk into a room and everybody knows that you served in the military," said Erika Hoover, Mental Health Suicide Prevention Manager at the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. "Usually, you know, at veteran gatherings, we get together, and usually have to explain who we are and why we're in the room, and that we're not a spouse of a veteran that we did serve in the military."

Hoover, a Navy veteran herself, says it took her a long time to identify as a veteran due to experiences in the military. When she started working at the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, there was no women's program, prompting her to work with a coalition of women veterans to create this conference.

The event fills a critical gap for women veterans who often don't connect with the veteran community after leaving the military.

"It's a space where they can learn where other people live that maybe served in the military, and just build sisterhood and community," Hoover said.

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Michigan Women Veterans Conference returns to Cascade after last year's cancellation

EXCITEMENT

But just months ago, that opportunity was put on hold. The conference was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, disappointing many who had made arrangements to attend.

"Some people were really disappointed. You know. They set time aside, you know, babysitters, all of that, everyone was fully refunded," Hoover said.

The cancellation was particularly difficult given the conference's importance to the community. Hoover says she's heard from women across the state who told her the conference "changed my life" and helped them build lasting friendships.

"But we have rallied, and we're back, and we're gonna have another one in like six months," Hoover said.

Focus on Connection

The conference focuses heavily on connection rather than just speakers. The welcome reception features "speed friending" — a new activity designed to help women meet others from the state. Participants are grouped by color-coded name badges based on where they live.

"This is the first time we've done it really, yeah, so it's gonna I think it'll be fun," Hoover said.

The weekend also includes wellness activities like yoga, meditation, craft rooms, game rooms, and team-based activities organized by branch of service. Unlike typical government events, this conference is designed to be interactive and care-centered specifically for women veterans, not service providers.

"You don't have to do that. You just come and eat. You come and stay. You can go and nap in the afternoon. You can do whatever you really want to do, to take care of yourself," Hoover said.

Special Recognition

Outside the Sheraton Grand Rapids hotel, a special surprise awaits attendees — a trailer display honoring women of war.

"The trailer is for women of war, recognizing not just the women on the trailer, but any female who has served in our military in some capacity, letting them know that however big or small their role may have been, the importance that played in where we are today," said Jeffrey Paul Thrasher, driver for Karl's Transport.

As a veteran himself, Thrasher says the display warms his heart.

"As a veteran, it warms my heart knowing that somebody out there who might not have otherwise seen this or known about an event such as this. It's a rolling billboard," Thrasher said.

The conference expects about 180 attendees, with most coming from across Michigan, though some participants travel from neighboring states and Washington D.C. The next conference is already scheduled for Bay City in October.

The conference continues through Saturday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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