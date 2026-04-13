Man charged with felony hate crime after alleged incident in Cascade parking lot

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing a felony hate crime charge after a confrontation March 10 in a grocery store parking lot in Cascade Township, according to court documents.

The incident happened at the Aldi on 28th Street SE, according to an affidavit of probable cause and criminal complaint. The incident was reported to Kent County deputies the following day, March 11.

Deputies identified the suspect as Randall Miller.

According to the affidavit, the complainant told deputies she was pulling into the parking lot when a red Jeep cut her off.

She told deputies the man then began yelling at her while she was still inside her vehicle, using racial slurs. The affidavit says she reported Miller repeatedly called her a racial insult and referenced bringing back "hanging n*****s from trees.”

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Man charged with felony hate crime after Cascade parking lot incident

The complainant also told deputies Miller aggressively smacked the side of his vehicle with his hand, spoke loudly about white privilege and Donald Trump, and demanded that she get out of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, she believed the confrontation could turn physical due to the man's actions and demeanor.

A second person, who the affidavit says was on the phone with the complainant during the confrontation, told deputies she heard the incident unfold. The person also stated she heard the man use racial slurs and described his tone as aggressive and intimidating.

According to the document, Miller said he believed the woman was going to hit his vehicle with her car, and made the statements to get a rise out of the woman. The affidavit also says he told deputies he would make an equally offensive comment to someone of a different race, stating he would be “quoting history.”

Miller faces a felony charge of Hate Crime - True Threat.

The felony charge carries a possible penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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