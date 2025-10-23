'Makes me proud of where I'm from': East Grand Rapids students unite for Hearts of Gold

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids has come together to fundraise for the Conductive Learning Center during their annual Hearts of Gold initiative.

The Conductive Learning Center of North America is one of only 10 such facilities in the country, providing opportunities for individuals with motor challenges through education and physical rehabilitation.

For individuals like Hailey Harrold, a student at CLC who was born with cerebral palsy, everyday activities represent major accomplishments.

"I was born with cerebral palsy, and when I was little, my parents didn't know what to do," Harrold said. "They tried swimming therapy with me, which helped, but not much. Then they found CLC, and it changed my life."

Harrold, who began attending the center at age 3, has made significant progress over the years. When asked what she's most proud of accomplishing at the center, she said, "I could take a step by myself with my walker."

The fundraising effort has grown significantly since its inception, according to Hearts of Gold Board member Katie Stein.

"We've gone from raising 30,000 in the beginning to, you know, over $100,000," Stein said.

The program was originally started by Amy Sturzma and Natalie Bernaker when one of their children's friends was battling childhood cancer. They wanted to teach their kids philanthropy while helping others.

"They thought, how can we raise money, but also, how do we involve our children in doing things that help other people, and kind of teach them from a young age that philanthropy is two fold — you feel good and somebody else feels good," Stein said.

East Grand Rapids students of all ages participate in various fundraising activities, including yard work, donut sales and food truck events. Students collect money in small bags after completing chores for neighbors and family members.

Student Wyatt Stein has participated since elementary school and now serves on the high school committee.

"When I was maybe third grade, I dressed up as a fruit for the hearts of gold parade," he said.

The fundraiser has opened students' eyes to the needs in their community and beyond.

"Everyone is so willing to help others and I guess that makes me really proud of where I'm from," Stein said.

High school student Hillary Griffin said the experience has been educational for participants.

"I think it really helps us become more aware and more open to differences in our community," Griffin said.

The Conductive Learning Center serves approximately 30 students each month, from babies under one year old through high school age. Students work on daily goals including mobility, standing, eating and social activities.

"First, we do work in line. Then do standing eat lunch, do work on our own goals, and do art and play games," Harrold said, describing a typical day at the center.

For Harrold, the center has provided not only physical therapy but also social connections.

"What I like about CLC is that it makes me stronger, and I have friends who has cerebral palsy just like me, and it makes me feel not alone," she said.

Harrold expressed appreciation for the community support through Hearts of Gold.

"I am very grateful for hearts of gold because they are awesome about what they do," she said. "Getting kids into it is just great. It really teaches them how to be good people and help others in need."

The fundraising week culminates with a football game on October 24th where students wear gold shirts and present a large check to the Conductive Learning Center.

