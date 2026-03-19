ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township Parks and Recreation is hosting a "Taste of Place" foraging class where participants can learn to identify edible plants along local trails.

The class will also include a hands-on experience turning foraged finds into a tea.

The event is open to all skill levels and will take place at Carl Creek Crossing Nature Preserve.

The class is scheduled for March 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $15. Registration is available on the township's website.

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Learn to forage edible plants at Ada Township nature class

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