EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids neighbors can trade in one gas-powered piece of lawn equipment for electric alternatives through a buyback event next month.

The E-GReen Sustainability Initiative will host the event May 3 at the Public Works Complex. Participants can receive a $100 coupon in exchange for turning in gas-powered lawn equipment.

The coupons can be used toward purchasing electric equipment at a local hardware store.

Organizers said the goal is to help reduce emissions and make cleaner options more accessible to neighbors.

Registration is required but does not guarantee a coupon. Coupons will be presented at time of trade-in.

For more information or registration, click here.

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Lawn equipment trade-in event offered in East Grand Rapids

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