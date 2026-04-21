Late-night visitor: Bear caught on camera raiding birdfeeders in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cascade Township neighbor captured clear footage of a bear on her back porch after it visited on back-to-back nights.

Julie Romence says she did not see the animal herself, but noticed something was off when she walked out to her back porch Sunday morning.

Romence found that her bird feeder holder was broken and one of her bird feeders was missing - leading her to check her camera footage.

That video showed a bear on her porch.

WATCH: Bear raids bird feeder

Bear raids back deck bird feeder

She says while she believed it to be a bear, the footage was not clear enough - causing some of her neighbors to be skeptical. That's when Romence became determined to get clear footage of the animal.

WATCH: Fuzzy wuzzy bear video leaves doubts in neighbor's minds

Bear on deck reel

On April 19, Romence placed a bird feeder in the middle of her back porch in front of her camera and left the porch lights on overnight.

That night, the bear returned. Video from that second encounter shows the bear stepping onto the porch and approaching the feeder, providing a clearer look at the animal.

WATCH: Bear returns for second round of snacking on bird feeder

Bear baited into raiding bird feeder for better video

Wildlife experts with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say it can be very common for a bear to return to a location multiple times if there is an attractant present. They advise neighbors to remove or secure attractants such as bird feeders, pet food, garbage, residue on outdoor grills and tables, and bee hives.

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