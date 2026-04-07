ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ada couple's trip to Cuba earlier this year opened their eyes to the basic necessities many Americans may take for granted.

Grace and Nick Boersma traveled to Cuba in late January with the nonprofit First-Hand Aid, bringing medical supplies to communities with limited access to basic healthcare resources.

"It really made me think about just the privileges that I had that I had never even thought were privileges before," Grace Boersma said.

The couple initially contacted Marc Bohland, executive director and founder of First-Hand Aid, through a family connection. What started as curiosity about visiting Cuba became a life-changing humanitarian experience.

"I was under the impression that Americans couldn't go to Cuba," Grace said. "And I said, 'Well, if you find a way to go to Cuba, let me know, because I'd love to go.'"

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

'It was so eyeopening': Ada couple returns from Cuba with powerful perspective

Years of Medical Missions

Bohland has been organizing these trips for 26 years, making approximately 150-160 visits to Cuba. He founded First-Hand Aid after meeting a Cuban doctor who had escaped to the United States and asked Bohland to bring supplies to his family.

"What we bring, hundreds of pounds at a time of medicine, can disappear in three or four weeks," Bohland said. "That's how great the need is."

Cuba's Conditions

Cuba is currently experiencing its worst crisis in decades, according to Bohland. The country faces severe shortages of fuel, food, water, basic medical supplies and electricity.

"People spend all day in line just to get, you know, a full tank of gas, and they're having to pay extraordinary amounts," the Boersmas said.

Basic Supplies Bring Joy

The couple helped bring over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen, antibiotics, and supplies for elderly care facilities including adult diapers and bed pads.

"We have Ibuprofen in our bathroom without even thinking about it," Grace said, describing meeting a woman who was organizing donated medications. "The happiness she had on her face of like, now we can give the people the medication that need it."

Living Like Locals

The trip involved more than just delivering supplies. The couple stayed in local homes and experienced daily life alongside Cuban residents, including power outages lasting 18 hours a day in some areas.

Despite the hardships, the Boersmas were struck by the hospitality they encountered.

"Cubans are the most hospitable people, some of the most hospitable people I've ever met in my life," Bohland said.

Generous Hearts Despite Hardship

The couple described being invited into homes and churches where residents prepared elaborate meals despite food scarcity.

"I remember the food we had at that place was, that was the best meal I've had in a very long time," Grace said, describing generous portions of rice, beans and meat shared with their group.

Changed Perspective, Ongoing Mission

The experience has motivated the couple to stay involved with First-Hand Aid and share their story to raise awareness.

"I realize how good we do have it," they reflected on returning home.

More information about First-Hand Aid and volunteer opportunities is available on their website. Click here for more information.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube