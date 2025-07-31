Incomplete chemical bomb found in Ada Township neighborhood

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspicious package found in a neighborhood turned out to be an incomplete explosive that investigators called a potential prank.

It started around 7 a.m. Thursday along Ada Dr. near Maple Hill Ave. in Ada Twp. for a call about an unknown package in an area neighborhood. The Kent County Sheriff's Office determined it contained an object that resembled a chemically driven bomb, commonly called a "Drano bomb".

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was called in to remove and dispose of the bomb. It turns out the bomb was incomplete.

Drano bombs use Drano, water, tin foil, and other ingredients to create a gas that can build to explosive pressure in a capped bottle. This time around, the bottle was missing at least one of the ingredients, according to the Sheriff's Office.

If the bottle was filled correctly, it could have had enough explosive force to potentially sever fingers and send boiling hot liquid into a person's face. Devices are often left in mailboxes or yards, with victims picking them up to throw away, only to have the bottle explode in their hands.

No word yet on who left the package or what the intent was.

