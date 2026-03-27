GRR travelers say lines are smooth as TSA questions continue around the country

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While flights at Gerald R. Ford International Airport are running smoothly, travelers are keeping a close eye on potential TSA disruptions at their destination airports.

Airport officials report no significant disruptions and normal wait times at the Grand Rapids facility. However, federal uncertainty around TSA funding has some passengers worried about delays at larger airports across the country.

"I'm not too concerned about flying out of here in Grand Rapids. It seems to be running all smoothly. Our trip back from Dallas Fort Worth, I'm a little concerned that one might take a while," said Amanda Morence, a traveler departing from Grand Rapids.

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For first-time flyer Elayna Murchison, the TSA headlines are adding to her pre-flight nerves.

"Just everything being, I wouldn't say a mess, but everything being all cluttered up really heightens my anxiety," Murchison said.

Her travel companion, Dacia Murchison, noted the unpredictable nature of TSA wait times at other airports.

"We're lucky with how smooth it is going, but there have been times where it's been completely still, and people miss their flights because TSA is going so long," she said.

The concerns are leading some travelers to build extra time into their airport arrival plans. Laura Bureau and Mary Fulton drove from the Upper Peninsula for their Las Vegas trip and arrived four hours early after calling ahead.

"We called and asked what time we should be here with all the TSA issues. And they said four hours early," they said.

However, the early arrival created its own wait time: "We came four hours early, but going through the check-in then, they won't let us check in till two hours early. So now we get to wait here for two hours before we can check in."

Airport officials say they are maintaining close communication with TSA partners and will continue to provide updates. They are asking travelers to arrive two hours early due to typical spring break passenger traffic.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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