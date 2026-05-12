EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite an ongoing lawsuit filed by neighbors, a controversial proposed development in East Grand Rapids' Gaslight Village is back on the city's Planning Commission agenda Tuesday night.

The development for lots surrounding the D&W, would include 40 residential units in its first phase on a site that was formerly the Ramona Medical Center. The Planning Commission will discuss the project after neighbors sued the city last year over how the concept plan approval process was handled.

Legal Challenge

David Decker, who represents Gaslight Village Responsible Development, said the lawsuit centers on the Michigan Zoning Enablement Act and a protest petition filed by neighbors. The petition sought to require a five-to-two supermajority vote for approval of the concept plan, but the City Commission passed the project on a four-to-three vote in October 2025.

City Explains Moving Forward

In November 2025, the city's attorney stated no public discussion would happen until litigation was resolved. But City Manager Shea Charles said the Planning Commission won't comment on the pending litigation, and the lawsuit challenges procedural issues rather than the project itself.

"The plaintiffs have not challenged the preliminary site plan approval. Plaintiffs have not challenged the substance of the project itself," Charles said. "Instead, plaintiffs have challenged whether the City followed proper procedure in denying the protest and referendum petitions."

Charles said without a court order stopping the project, the city could face liability from the developer if it unilaterally chose to halt the project.

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Gaslight Village development returns to East Grand Rapids agenda amid ongoing lawsuit

What's Being Discussed

Tuesday's discussion is introductory only, with no vote expected, other than potentially setting a public hearing date. Phase 1 would include three buildings with 40 total units and 118 parking spaces.

According to city documents, outstanding items include stormwater and pedestrian safety concerns raised by staff. The documents show the developer will be making a Housing TIF request this summer for the overall project, though Phase 1 would be privately funded.

A traffic study on Tuesday's agenda found the development would not create significant traffic impacts.

Neighbors Push Back

Neighbor Jerry Anderson questioned why the city is moving forward despite strong community opposition.

"When you have a proposal that's highly divisive, that 80% of the residents who've spoken on it have said that they don't like the way the current proposal fits the atmosphere of the community, why are they moving forward with it?"

Anderson said there's no real dialogue between the city and residents, with public input limited to three-minute comments at commission meetings where questions aren't allowed.

Legal Process Continues

Both neighbors said they want the city to work toward building consensus on a development the community can support.

"All anybody wants is a development that a consensus of the residents of East Grand Rapids will agree is beneficial to our community," Anderson said.

The Planning Commission meets Tuesday evening in the Community Center's Commission Chambers.

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