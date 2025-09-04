Gaslight Village developer walks out on Tuesday's East Grand Rapids commission meeting

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tensions were high in East Grand Rapids Tuesday night during a city commission meeting, after lead developer Scott Wierda left the meeting before public comment began and before a detailed discussion on ordinance amendment language between city leaders.

Wierda's exist came after the Gaslight Investors presented their revised concept plan for the large development in the heart of Gaslight Village. His early departure seemed to frustrate neighbors and commissioners.

"The developer walked out, he didn't want to hear the citizens comments, he's gone," said one East Grand Rapids resident in attendance.

The presentation included the proposed changes to the developments concept plan, with gaslight investors stating they were, "really looking to take this opportunity to create a more contributing plan, a contributing design."

Some of the revisions include: the elimination of building E, added square footage to building C, a new social hub which will include micro incubators, and additionally, "to solve the practical issue of cars getting in and out, we’ve changed the drive on the east side of building D to a two way drive," according to Gaslight Investors.

However, the revised plan still did not seem to satisfy some neighbors' concerns. Many stepping up to the podium to directly address city leaders.

"Please deny this design as submitted and remand it with conditions," one neighor said.

Two neighbors even went as far as acting out a two-man drama of a made up interaction between the developers and residents.

"But wait, then what happens to all the green space?" one said.

The man next to him responded, "green space, well that all pretty much will have to go away, I mean personally, I like to see green in another way if you know what I mean."

The audience proceeded to laugh at this comment.

When it came time for city leaders to discuss the ordinance amendment language, Commissioner Abbie Groff-Blaszak moved to postpone the discussion when it became clear some questions could not be answered without Wierda present.

"I motion that we postpone this until the appropriate members of the gaslight investors team is here to engage in discussion with us about the language and the concept plan," Groff-Blaszak said.

"So your motion is to postpone this until Mr. Wierda is present?" Mayor Katie Favale asked.

"If that is who we have been told is the person that can answer these questions, then yes," Groff-Blaszak responded.

That motion didn't pass, and the discussion continued.

Commissioners' concerns centered on the developers' use of the word 'private' in amendment language.

"I recognize that it is currently private property, in order to qualify as counting as a public benefit, of course under the statute, it could be made public, and the decision or the position of the developer is thus, we are not willing to make this public in order to be counted as a community benefit," Groff-Blaszak explained.

After a long and intense meeting, there was no decision made by city leaders. Commissioners tabled the conversation until the October 2nd city commission meeting.

WATCH THE FULL STORY

Gaslight Village Developer Walks Out on East Grand Rapids Commission Meeting

