Friends of Cascade Library hosting spring book sale this weekend

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Book lovers in the Cascade neighborhood will have thousands of reasons to visit Cascade Township Library this weekend.

The Friends of the Cascade Library are hosting their annual spring book sale, featuring more than 10,000 books for readers of all ages and interests.

The sale opens to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It continues Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Organizers say proceeds from the event help support programs and resources at the library throughout the year.

The sale is expected to offer something for everyone — from novels and children's books to bargain finds.

