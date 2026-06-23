East Grand Rapids weighs county role in future development incentives

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Debate continues over a proposed development in East Grand Rapids as city leaders consider turning to the county for tax incentive decisions, drawing strong opposition from nearby neighbors who say they want local control.

Gaslight Investors wants to build 147 townhomes, apartments and condos plus commercial space on the land surrounding the D&W grocery store, according to the East Grand Rapids website. The developer has proposed setting aside about 10% of units as "attainable" housing, though final numbers have not been confirmed.

Neighbors Voice Concerns

Wendy Scott, who lives a few hundred feet from the proposed development site, said while something needs to be done with the empty land, she questions whether the current proposal serves the neighborhood.

"Something should be created to support and give back to the community to make it more cohesive to the character of what East Grand Rapids has been used to for generations," Scott said.

Tax Incentive Request Expected

East Grand Rapids created its own redevelopment authority last year to help manage and review tax incentive plans, but City Manager Shea Charles said the authority was never put into operation. Now commissioners are considering turning that responsibility over to an existing county program.

Charles said the city anticipates a housing tax incentive request from Gaslight Investors but no formal request has been submitted. He declined to provide specific dollar amounts, saying the city conducted preliminary analysis years ago but doesn't know the size of any potential request.

However, neighbor Chip Wisse said he learned the developer may seek a $20 million tax abatement, which changed his view of the project.

"Because I found out that the developer is looking for, as I understand it, a $20 million tax abatement, and so if the city were to grant that tax abatement, I would do everything in my power to stop the project from coming through," Wisse said.

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East Grand Rapids weighs county role in future development incentives

Neighbors Want Local Control

The possibility of county oversight has drawn sharp criticism from neighbors who say elected city commissioners should make the decision.

"I'm shocked. What we have in front of us are, we've elected seven commissioners. The residents elected these seven commissioners," Scott said.

Charles emphasized that even if the county program is used, the city commission would retain ultimate authority on tax decisions.

"All we're doing right now is providing options for the city commission to consider," Charles said. He noted the county authority has more expertise and established procedures.

Housing Details and Community Impact

The proposed attainable housing would target households earning up to 120% of Kent County's area median income, according to city documents.

The project would be built in multiple phases, with the attainable housing component planned for a later phase of development.

According to city documents, Gaslight Investors plans to apply this summer for a tax break tied to plans for more attainable housing in East Grand Rapids.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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