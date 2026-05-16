East Grand Rapids to consider $1.7M plan for safer routes for kids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids leaders are considering a nearly $1.7M investment in pedestrian safety improvements as part of a 'Safe Routes to School' plan that includes $75,000 for education and training at schools.

The proposal, up for a vote during Monday night's upcoming city commission meeting, would add new sidewalks, crosswalk improvements, accessible ramps, bike racks, and traffic calming measures near five schools.

Reeds Lake Boulevard Project

The 'Safe Routes to School' plan includes multiple improvements across the city. The biggest project would add a new sidewalk along Reeds Lake Boulevard from El Centro Boulevard to Manhattan Road.

City documents show this area has some of the highest pedestrian traffic in the region, yet it currently lacks sidewalks on the south side.

Neighbor feedback helped shape this project's design. The city's original plan called for a 10-foot shared asphalt pathway, but after talking with residents whose properties border the area, officials changed it to a 5-foot concrete sidewalk to minimize impact on existing trees and landscaping, according to city documents.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

East Grand Rapids to consider 1.7 million dollar plan for safer routes for kids

Parents Support Safety Investment

"If we prioritize community and we prioritize kids, why would we not improve their safety?" said Ashley Foster, whose two children attend Lakeside Elementary.

Andrew Grashuis, who has a 13-year-old who bikes around town, described school dismissal: "It's a mad house, so my office is right downtown Gaslight, and you know when school gets out, you hear the screaming and the voices."

"I won't say there's no amount of money for the kids' safety, but there really isn't," Grashuis said.

Foster added, "There are adults and children injured way more often than people are probably aware of, or would like to admit. So, why would we not spend $1.7M to improve their safety?"

The plan comes after more than 3,000 survey responses from parents and students. If approved, the Safe Routes to School infrastructure improvements are expected to go to bid in June 2026, with construction beginning in July and completion anticipated by fall 2026.

Multi-Year, Multi-Jurisdiction Effort

The nearly $1.7M plan represents a multi-year effort starting in 2023 and involves collaboration between East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township, and the Kent County Road Commission. The funding comes from a federal program, with the city contributing an estimated $150,000.

The project stems from more than 3,000 survey responses from parents and students, with 2,024 students completing surveys at school and 1,021 parent responses completed by household.

The improvements connect to the city's broader Mobility/Bike Action Plan adopted in 2022, which identified insufficient pedestrian infrastructure in the north shore area.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in July 2026 and be completed by fall 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube