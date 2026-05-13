EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Planning Commission met Tuesday night to discuss phase one of the Gaslight Village development, despite ongoing litigation surrounding the project.

The Commission reviewed plans for residential units in the first phase of the development. Discussions included traffic impact information, parking, storm water management and other site details.

Developer Scott Wierda attended the meeting and expressed excitement about moving forward with the project. He told the Commission there is a need and demand for additional housing in the community.

During public comment, some neighbors shared concerns about the discussion taking place while litigation is pending. They referenced previous comments from the city attorney about halting city comments on the matter until the litigation is resolved and expressed confusion about why the discussion was happening.

Other neighbors said they feel unheard in the process.

City leaders clarified they could only comment on what was being presented Tuesday night, not on the ongoing litigation, which centers around a protest petition and referendum.

The Commission decided to hold a public hearing on the matter at a June 9 Planning Commission meeting.

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East Grand Rapids Planning Commission discusses Gaslight Village development

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