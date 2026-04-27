EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As warmer weather approaches, East Grand Rapids public safety officials are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after noting that car break-ins tend to climb during spring and summer months.

Seasonal Pattern Affects Entire Kent County

More than 80% of car break-ins in East Grand Rapids occur between May and September, according to Captain Mark Lindner of the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety.

"There are people checking door handles on cars from time to time, once it gets warmer out," Lindner said.

The seasonal pattern isn't unique to East Grand Rapids, Lindner noted. "It's really happening everywhere."

Unlocked Cars Main Target

Unlocked vehicles are often the primary target for thieves, officials say. East Grand Rapids neighbor Erica Dunten learned this lesson firsthand after having two iPads stolen from her unlocked cars.

"I was just graduating college, came home to visit my parents, left my iPad on the front seat, learned my lesson," Dunten said.

Now, Dunten follows a nightly routine: "At nine o'clock, lock our cars, take our purses out of our cars, and just make sure that all windows and ceiling roofs are closed."

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East Grand Rapids officials urge drivers to lock cars amid seasonal break-in spike

Break-ins Decline Overall

Despite the seasonal increase, overall car break-ins have declined in recent years. East Grand Rapids reported about 55 car break-ins in 2024, which dropped to 44 in 2025. Motor vehicle thefts also decreased from about 15 in 2024 to eight in 2025.

Property crimes overall have dropped significantly this year, with East Grand Rapids reporting only three property crimes in the first quarter compared to the typical six incidents over the past 10 years.

"It's not common to get your property back. That's why it is so important to lock your car doors at night before you go to bed," Lindner said.

Juvenile Offenders Behind Many Crimes

Lindner attributes the recent decline in car break-ins partly to law enforcement catching many juvenile offenders who were responsible for multiple incidents. Many offenders were between 12 and 19 years old, he said.

"I think that's important to remember they are kids. They are typically not violent. We have to remember they are children, and their brains are still developing," Lindner said. He adds that people should deter from using force.

The 9 P.M. Routine

Officials recommend a "9 p.m. routine" that includes bringing bikes and other property inside, ensuring garage doors are closed and locked, and securing vehicles.

"Lock your garage, your overhead garage. Make sure that's down. Visually watch it go down. Make sure your service door to the garage is locked as well. Make sure your cars are locked," Lindner said.

He also recommends parking in well-lit areas, using motion-sensor lighting and avoiding leaving valuables visible in cars.

Car break-ins typically spike again in September before declining during winter months, but Lindner reminds neighbors to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911, even if a break-in attempt was unsuccessful.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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