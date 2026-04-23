East Grand Rapids Offers Free Tree Saplings After Earning Tree City Recognition

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids has been named a Tree City USA community for the 12th year in a row, earning national recognition for excellence in urban forestry management.

The designation highlights the city's commitment to caring for more than 7,200 public trees and maintaining a healthy tree canopy throughout the community.

City leaders say the effort involves year-round maintenance, pest monitoring and tree planting programs — describing it as a community-wide initiative to keep East Grand Rapids green and thriving.

Neighbors will have an opportunity to participate in the city's forestry efforts during an upcoming event where Public Works will distribute free native tree saplings.

The Touch-a-Truck event is scheduled for Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Center North parking lot on Lakeside Drive.

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