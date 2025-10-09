East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills voters face education funding decisions on Nov. 4 ballot

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors in Forest Hills and East Grand Rapids will decide on local education funding measures when they head to the polls Nov. 4, including a regional millage renewal that affects both communities and a district-specific proposal for East Grand Rapids.

Both neighborhoods will vote on renewing the Kent Intermediate School District Enhancement Millage, a .9-mill tax that provides approximately $300 per student for all students residing in Kent County, according to Dr. Ron Gorman, Kent ISD superintendent.

"The point nine mil that we are asking for with this enhancement millage renewal will provide approximately $300 per student for all of the students who reside in Kent County," Gorman said.

The millage represents a change from previous years, as charter schools will now have access to the funds if the measure passes, whereas previously only traditional public schools received the funding.

"What has changed since then is that charter schools, if this passes, will now have access to these funds as well," Gorman said.

East Grand Rapids Public Schools provided a statement on how their district has used the enhancement millage funds: "Previously, funds generated by the KISD Enhancement Millage have been used to support special education, counselors, paraeducators, and elementary reading support."

Gorman emphasized that Kent ISD does not receive any of the enhancement millage funding.

"The local districts, traditional public schools, and charter schools are the ones who receive the funding," he said.

East Grand Rapids voters will also see a second proposal for a new sinking fund. The district is seeking voter consideration due to expanded allowable uses under state law since the last voter approval.

According to the district: "The EGRPS Sinking Fund was previously used for school repair and construction, but with the expanded allowable uses under law, our district could also use the sinking fund resources toward security improvements, instructional technology, and transportation vehicles."

"We're providing information to our taxpayers as to how much the students will receive," Gorman said, adding that his role is to provide awareness about the millage proposals.

"I would just like to finish by encouraging people to vote, right. We want them to show up and vote," Gorman said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Fore more information on the Kent ISD Enhancement Millage, you can visit: https://www.kentisd.org/parents--community/enhancement-millage/

For more information on the EGRPS Sinking Fund Millage, you can visit: https://www.egrps.org/district-information/elections/2025-enhancement-millage-and-sinking-fund

