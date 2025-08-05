East Grand Rapids finds success in recruiting new police officers amid nationwide shortage

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many cities nationwide have faced a police staffing shortage, and the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety is no exception.

"We need women and men of character to become police officers, and sometimes that is difficult to find," said Captain Mark Lindner with the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety.

Lindner says the recruitment process has not been easy. "It is a very difficult job, I would say, becoming a police officer. We're firefighters as well and medical first respondents."

The staffing shortages have caused officers to pick up extra shifts. "That can be very difficult, because they miss a lot of family functions, and they're here sometimes when they don't want to be," Lindner explained.

A 2024 survey from the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that, "more than 70% of respondents reported that recruitment is more difficult now than five years ago." The survey also stated that, "about 65% of respondents reported that they had reduced services or specialized units because of staffing challenges, prioritizing essential patrol functions over specialized assignments."

However, the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety has found some success in improving recruitment and retention through intentional strategies. "One thing we did as a community, and it is popular among other agencies here, is that we developed a recruit position. So that was a way to increase the interest in becoming police officers. They get fully paid while they're at the police academy. We pay for the academy as well. So that has drawn a lot more interest," Lindner said.

The department is taking the initiative to reach people who may be interested. "The chief has visited a university up north with an attempt to recruit people in college who are in a criminal justice program," Lindner noted.

As a result, the East Grand Rapids Safety Department is seeing positive outcomes from their efforts. "We've hired six people within this year, and we're actually in the process of hiring another person, so it will likely be seven within this year, which is unheard of in East Grand Rapids, for such a small community," Lindner said.

Lindner says the department is very team oriented, adding, "There's a deep bond between everyone, for sure."

The East Grand Rapids Safety Department is currently looking to hire a crossing guard substitute. For more information you can visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/eastgr [governmentjobs.com]

