East Grand Rapids duo wins Regional public works "Roadeo"

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two East Grand Rapids public works employees proved their skills behind the wheel by taking first place in a regional snowplow competition that tests driving precision and safety expertise.

Todd Cupp and Joe Morey competed against 37 teams from across the Midwest at the APWA Midwest Regional "Roadeo", a competition that challenges public works crews with both classroom tests and hands-on driving obstacles.

"My biggest thing is I didn't want to make a fool out of myself. And I wanted to do good for not only my teammate, but our group of guys we work with," Cupp and Morey said.

The duo entered the competition with modest expectations.

"We kind of had a plan going into it that we hoped we'd get top 10," they said.

The competition began with a classroom portion, followed by a pre-trip inspection where competitors had to identify issues with their vehicles.

"The truck is already laid out with four issues that we have to find," Cupp and Morey explained.

Participants then demonstrated their skills maneuvering large trucks through tight turns, backing up carefully and avoiding obstacles under time pressure.

"Sometimes we have to, again, get into really tight scenarios where we have to be inches away from cars, curbs or anything like that," they said.

The East Grand Rapids team's precision and skill earned them the top spot in the regional competition.

"It feels good to represent a city that supports us in out adventures of traveling out there," Cupp and Morey said.

The pair hopes their victory helps residents understand the challenges of their job.

"We've had a lot of close calls. So we want people to know we're not out there just for fun. We want to go home to our families after our work day is done. So just be aware that we're out there everywhere, everyday," they said.

With their regional victory, Cupp and Morey will advance to the national competition next September.

