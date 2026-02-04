East Grand Rapids considers resolution limiting immigration enforcement cooperation

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids commissioners are considering a resolution that looks to limit the city's cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

City Commissioner Abbie Groff-Blaszak introduced the proposal during a city commission meeting Monday night.

"It just illustrates that even though, City of East Grand Rapids, we have not been the target of many protests and calls, we're not immune," Groff-Blaszak said.

Read the Draft Resolution below:

EGR Resolution 2026-1 by news

The commission decided to delay the conversation about the proposal and will revisit the issue no later than the beginning of next month.

Fellow commissioners like Laura Schwartz expressed interest in gathering more information before making a decision.

"I'd like to have more background information know what our current policies are, know where this fits into it in the right way," Schwartz said during the meeting.

In an emailed statement, Schwartz noted that the city's public safety team already maintains policies respectful of all residents.

"Our public safety team has an excellent track record of respecting the dignity of and caring for all those with whom they interact; the City does not have Flock cameras, and public safety does not assist in federal immigration enforcement efforts. It is quite possible that the resolution will simply be a reiteration of the existing policies, but I would support even a symbolic declaration. I don't think I am alone in that sentiment," Schwartz said in part.

Commissioner Kate Skaggs also expressed support for the resolution in an emailed statement.

"We must ensure that our city continues its practice not to contribute unwarranted resources to efforts to enforce federal immigration law – that's not our job. Our job is to safeguard lives and property, protect Constitutional rights, and improve quality of life," Skaggs' statement reads in part.

Community Response

Neighbors reacted to the resolution at Monday night's meeting, sharing their comments with the commission.

One neighbor, identifying himself as the son of an immigrant and naturalized U.S. citizen, told commissioners he is "increasingly fearful about what we are seeing happening in cities across the United States."

Another neighbor urged the commission to prioritize the conversation, asking, "ICE is in our communities right now, so if ICE shows up at the high school tomorrow, what do we do?"

City Commissioner Brad Hunter, who supports the proposal, expressed hope for swift action.

"We're hoping that it passes very quickly and that the city takes it up and we can move forward so that no other, you know, issues arise that we've seen from other cities around the country," Hunter said.

County Jail Operations

The proposal notes that East Grand Rapids has no jail of its own, with anyone arrested taken to Kent County Jail.

The resolution includes "a call to the Kent County Sheriff's office to cease their compliance with detainers issues by ICE," according to Groff-Blaszak.

When asked about potential impacts on operations, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded: "There is no resolution in East Grand Rapids that would dictate policy or operations at the Kent County Sheriff's Office or the Kent County Correctional Facility."

When the federal government temporarily listed Kent County as a sanctuary area last year, a county spokesperson said, "The Kent County Sheriff's Office has consistently maintained a cooperative relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other law enforcement partners."

Public Meeting Planned

Commissioners are hosting a town hall Friday at 1 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids Community Center to give neighbors an opportunity to discuss the proposal and ask questions.

ICE and multiple Republican lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment at the time of this publication.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY :

East Grand Rapids Considers Resolution Limiting Immigration Enforcement Cooperation

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube