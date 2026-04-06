East Grand Rapids boosts lifeguard pay amid hiring push

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids is working to expand their lifeguard team, including recent pay increases designed to attract more applicants and current staff to pick up less desirable shifts.

The city's aquatics program relies on teamwork when staffing needs arise, with other certified staff members stepping in to cover shifts as lifeguard availability changes throughout the year.

"There was time where we needed three staff members, and we had one," said Betsy Granstra, East Grand Rapids Aquatic Supervisor and Race Director.

Derek Melville, Director of Parks and Recreation, explained that the department operates as a team to meet staffing needs.

"We're a team at the Parks and Recreation Department, so the lifeguard shortage solution included other staff members who have other job responsibilities but also happen to be Red Cross trained as lifeguards, filling in for open lifeguard shifts," Melville said.

High Demand for Pool Programs

The pools serve a busy schedule throughout the year. On any given day, up to 100 people could walk through the pool for various programs including swim lessons, team practices, lap swims and recreational swimming.

The facilities include Wealthy Pool and the high school pool, which together offer adult therapeutic recreation, youth swim team partnerships, learn-to-swim programs, recreational family swim, birthday parties, lap swimming and support for high school athletics.

Seasonal Availability Creates Staffing Needs

Staffing needs fluctuate throughout the year as lifeguard availability changes with the seasons. Melville said many lifeguard staff members are involved in aquatic sports themselves.

"Many of our lifeguard staff lead active lives including being involved in aquatic related sports and activities themselves, so their availability is seasonal and ebbs and flows throughout the year, and we've identified peak aquatic sports seasons (fall and winter) as the time when our current lifeguard team is less available," he said.

Evening and weekend shifts present the greatest need for additional coverage.

Safety Remains Top Priority

City officials emphasize that safety has never been compromised while managing staffing needs.

"We do not compromise on safety so this update will not impact public safety, but it will allow our non-lifeguard staff that are filling in to focus on their other job responsibilities which include creating other fun programs and activities for the community," Melville said.

Pay Increases Aim to Expand Team

City Commission recently approved comprehensive pay increases to help attract more applicants and retain current staff. Adult lifeguards (18+) saw their hourly pay increase from $15 to $16.50, with many having worked at the previous rate for more than two years. Youth lifeguard pay rose from $15 to $15.75 per hour.

The city also enhanced shift premiums to address harder-to-fill positions. The early morning shift premium increased from $1.50 to $2.00 per hour, and a new weekend shift premium of $2.00 per hour was implemented for any shift worked between Friday after 5 p.m. through Sunday evening.

With the weekend premium, youth lifeguards can now earn up to $17.75 per hour during weekend shifts, while adult lifeguards can earn up to $18.50 per hour with the weekend premium.

"Our goal in increasing the wages includes a greater incentive to work shifts that may be seen as less desirable (nights/weekends) and to spread awareness of the fun and rewarding work environment that we offer," Melville said.

"We're proud to invest in our lifeguard team with meaningful pay increases and new shift incentives. These changes recognize the important role our staff play in keeping our community active and safe while helping us attract and retain the dedicated, high-quality team our pool patrons deserve," Melville said.

Those interested in lifeguard positions can find more information on the city's website or click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube