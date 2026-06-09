ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township officials approved new in-road pedestrian safety signs at several downtown crosswalks Monday, addressing neighbor concerns about pedestrian safety as the community continues to grow.

Sign locations include:

Headley Street crossing (near the Amy Van Andel Library) — one sign

Ada Drive at Thornapple — two signs

Ada Drive at Bronson Street crossing — one sign

River Street at Thornapple (Foxtail area) — one sign

River Street at Thornapple (street bridge crossing) — one sign

Near Ada Family Dental — two signs

Thornapple River Drive at Fase Street — one sign

"It's something that's been requested probably for the past six or seven years down here," said Kevin Austin, Ada's Downtown Development Authority director.



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Downtown Ada crosswalks set for new safety upgrades

The signs stand 45 inches tall and feature red octagonal stop signs with pedestrian figures. They will read "local law" at the top and "at crosswalk" at the bottom.

The signage supports a new traffic and vehicles ordinance that takes effect June 18. Among its provisions, the ordinance requires drivers to stop for pedestrians at designated crosswalks, including those waiting on the curb.

Ada neighbors like Kristen Covelle had previously shared that safety had become a growing concern.

She noted particular problems at the Thornapple and Fase crosswalk right by the Covered Bridge Park.

"A problem that's always been particularly at this crosswalk is that even if people stop to let you pass, you have to be concerned that someone's gonna come fly around them on the right side of the vehicle," Covelle said.

Austin said the township coordinated with Kent County Road Commission throughout the process and received approval for the proposed locations. The township will handle installation, maintenance and seasonal removal of the signs.

Officials plan to inform the public before the ordinance takes effect and are considering additional safety measures.

"This is kind of step one for some of these highly trafficked areas to warn people and to get that awareness for the driver," Austin said.

The signs are expected to be installed by June 18.

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