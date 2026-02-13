Cascade Township zoning decision leaves some property owners concerned, others relieved

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township officials have approved a new zoning ordinance that changes density requirements and affects how property owners can develop their land mainly in the core village area. This concludes a 15-month planning process aiming to update the prior zoning ordinance written in 1974.

For more information on Cascade's zoning ordinance, click here.

The ordinance was adopted at a Feb. 11 township meeting.

Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said the changes aim to preserve the community's character while managing development pressure in an area experiencing significant growth.

"The goal was to proactively preserve Cascade's unique character in light of all these development pressures, and also to preserve property values for residents and maintain that quality of life that residents live in Cascade for," Lesperance said.

The original zoning document was "aimed towards big box stores, shopping centers, strip malls and industrial development," according to Lesperance, making updates necessary for current community needs.

Property Owner Concerns

Glenn Turek, who has owned a seven-acre property in Centennial Park since 1995, said the new restrictions will impact his development plans. He had been working with multi-family developers for two years on a plan that included four three-story buildings with underground parking and upscale amenities.

"Our dream right now is, feels kind of squashed quite frankly," Turek said. "We have a need for housing, rental housing more so than anything in Cascade Township."

Turek's original vision included housing for markets he says are underserved in the township.

"Our dream was to have this also be an opportunity for empty nesters, and together with young professionals, it just seemed like it would be a very, very fun mix," he said.

The township initially allowed more than 12 units per acre but changed that restriction two years ago. The new ordinance raises the limit to 16 units per acre, with bonus units available for ownership rather than rental properties according to Turek.

"It was raised to 16 units per acre, and there are bonus units available up to six bonus units, and those bonus units are provided in the case of ownership instead of rental. So the township has clearly made a statement that they want to see ownership versus rental," Turek said.

Despite the increased density allowance, Turek said it's still not enough to make his planned development financially viable.

"The density is just not enough to pull this project off. And it really, it just comes down to being able to afford to bring together underground parking, which is very expensive, and the amenities that we wanted," he said.

Turek is just one of many other Cascade property owners that say the changes not only take away property rights but lower land value.

Community Outreach Process

The township conducted extensive community outreach before adopting the ordinance, including six open houses, several board work sessions and mailed notices to all residents and businesses. A special edition newsletter detailing the proposed changes was sent to residents in December.

"We did make a couple additions, and primarily they were the adding or allowing a little bit more density in Centennial Park, which is kind of is an area that has the existing infrastructure that can handle higher density, and that would be near the expressway in 28th Street corridor," Lesperance said.

The changes also included modifications to form-based code language in the village area after feedback from developers who found the original wording "off putting," though Lesperance said the substance remained the same.

Resident Support

While some neighbors oppose the changes, others support the updated zoning. Cascade resident Michelle Lauer said she's relieved the township moved forward with the update despite pressure from various groups.

"Change is always going to happen. You know, one of my favorite things to say is the only thing you can count on is change. But planned change is much better than unplanned change," Lauer said.

Lauer praised the township's responsiveness to community input throughout the process.

"It's been my experience that when the township has been given specific concern, that they looked into those concerns and often made changes to the ordinance," she said.

She said the new ordinance aligns with the community's desire to maintain Cascade's character while allowing for thoughtful growth.

"We don't want, you know, to become a ghost town. Obviously, there's going to be growth. And I don't think that this precludes growth. It's just thoughtful about how and where it happens," Lauer said.

Private Roads and Other Changes

The ordinance also addresses private road development, limiting the number of homes allowed on private roads to eight before developers must convert them to public roads.

"One of the goals was to preserve Cascade's rural character, and that is largely on the east side of the township," Lesperance said, noting that poorly maintained private roads had been an ongoing concern for residents.

The ordinance establishes a framework for a more walkable village area near 28th Street, ensuring future redevelopment "remains to scale, not too large" while maintaining commercial businesses and walkable design according to Lesperance.

Economic Impact Questions

Some property owners and real estate professionals requested an economic impact study before adoption, but township officials said such studies focus on short-term returns for specific properties rather than long-term community goals.

"Economic studies and those requesting it, that's a focus on a short-term return on investment, and that is not something that's done by communities that are undertaking zoning," Lesperance said. "This entire process, and one of our top priorities throughout this entire process, has been to enhance, increase and preserve residents' property values."

Future Considerations

Township leaders say the zoning ordinance should take effect in the next two weeks, though future amendments remain possible. Data center protections, which were not included in this ordinance, are being developed by legal counsel for future consideration.

"Oh, absolutely. And we expect that some amendments will be made. It's a living document," Lesperance said about potential future changes.



WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Cascade zoning decision leaves some property owners concerned, others relieved

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube