CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township leaders voted 4-3 Wednesday night to move forward with changes to the zoning ordinance.

It was a busy meeting, with neighbors on both sides of the issue in attendance.

Some property owners and real estate agents say the changes limit their rights and will lower property values. There were also concerns about the potential for data center development.

East Grand Rapids Forest Hills Cascade Property owners and township officials clash over Cascade zoning changes Cassandra Alonso

However, some homeowners say the changes will preserve the community's natural look and feel.

One township trustee noted that these changes will probably need tweaking later on.

Cascade Township board votes to approve zoning ordinance changes

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube