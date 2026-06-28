Cascade Township voters to decide the future of the neighborhood

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township voters will decide this August whether to approve new zoning regulations that could reshape how the community grows and develops.

The township approved the updated zoning rules in February. However, opponents gathered enough signatures to put the new rules before voters, temporarily halting the changes. The ordinance is currently not in effect, with the 1989 zoning rules remaining in place during the referendum process.

"The sole purpose of this zoning is to update the existing zoning from 1989, to ensure that we have smart growth that protects cascades' unique character and also quality of lives and property values for residents that live here, in light of the immense development pressures," said Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance.

Key Changes Proposed

The new zoning rules would make changes to Cascade's village core, including:

Buildings would be limited to 35 feet in height

Construction of new drive-through restaurants would be banned

Larger apartment-style developments would face tough restrictions

The township says high-density development could still happen in other parts of Cascade where roads, utilities and other infrastructure already exist.

For more information on the zoning, click here.

Lesperance emphasized that the new zoning "only applies to future developments and future redevelopments" and that no current property owner would need to make changes to existing structures.

Board Member Raises Safety Concerns

Tim Noordhoek, one of three township trustees who voted against the zoning changes, expressed particular concern about the reduced setbacks along Cascade Road.

"Cascade Road is a busy stretch where kids walk and bike every day, and pushing buildings that far forward takes away the safety buffer," Noordhoek said. "None of us are against smart growth. But residents deserve a say before livestock, beehives, and buildings on the curb become the new normal on their street."

The zoning changes passed the township board by a 4-3 vote.

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Cascade Township voters to decide the future of the neighborhood

Community Information Efforts Disrupted

The township had planned open houses to provide neighbors with information about the zoning changes before voting but canceled them due to concerns about potential disruptions.

"There was pushback from some on the referendum that there could be picketing, or they could be picketing that would disrupt the normal course of business during business hours, and kind of put township staff in an uncomfortable and unfair position," Lesperance said.

Instead, the township is directing neighbors to their website for detailed information and encouraging them to contact staff directly with questions.

Community Divided on Approach

The zoning debate has created a clear divide in the community, with both sides forming organized groups to advocate their positions.

Supporters say the changes balance development with preserving Cascade's character. Scot VanSolkema, a longtime Cascade neighbor and Parks and Pathways Committee member, formed a group called Trust (Township Residents United Against Special Interest Tactics) to support the new zoning.

"I believe they made good, valiant efforts to protect Cascades' rural areas, as well as also foster development in areas that can withstand development," VanSolkema said.

VanSolkema said the process included adequate community involvement through master plan surveys and strategic vision sessions.

"I like the various aspects that we do have in Cascade. You've got rural farmland areas, you also have, obviously, the 28th street corridor, which is very busy, and also the village here," VanSolkema said.

Critics argue the rules add too many restrictions on property owners and question whether adequate research was conducted on the potential impacts.

Jordan Painter, a Cascade neighbor and realtor who owns commercial property on Orange Avenue, initially learned about the proposed changes through a notice.

"If the township or local government is telling me how I can or can't dispose or split or change how I'm using my property, that has a potential to impact negatively the value of it," Painter said.

"We don't really know what the changes are going to for sure cost us as residents of Cascade, because no one has done any research," Painter said.

What Happens Next

Lesperance said the zoning update process has been ongoing for nearly two years and was based on "multiple community surveys, public meetings" and "three or four years before that of community input."

If voters reject the new zoning, Lesperance said the township board would likely pursue similar changes. "Starting from square one, knowing where neighbors want with their goals to preserve Cascades' character and also to preserve residents' quality of life and property values, it's a no-brainer. You go right back to what the new zoning does."

The Vote

A "yes" vote would put the new zoning rules back into effect. A "no" vote would reject the changes, keeping the current zoning rules from 1989.

Neither version of the zoning rules mentions data centers. The township has put a temporary pause on any data center proposals while the zoning board considers how to define them in the rules.

Absentee ballots for the August primary are available now. Polls will be open Aug. 4.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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